BAFL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
BIPL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
BOP 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
DFML 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
DGKC 51.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.8%)
FABL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FCCL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.34%)
FFL 6.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
GGL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.82%)
HBL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.66%)
HUBC 90.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.27%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.62%)
KEL 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
MLCF 34.51 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.05%)
OGDC 99.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.5%)
PAEL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.68%)
PIBTL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.67%)
PIOC 101.40 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.2%)
PPL 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
PRL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.88%)
SSGC 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
TELE 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 77.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.34%)
UNITY 26.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.76%)
BR100 5,029 Increased By 20.6 (0.41%)
BR30 17,842 Increased By 143.5 (0.81%)
KSE100 49,834 Increased By 340.3 (0.69%)
KSE30 17,187 Increased By 55.1 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-10-16

NBP announces pilot launch of digital account

Press Release Published 16 Oct, 2023 05:47am

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) is pleased to announce the pilot launch of its digital account. The new service, once launched will enable account opening digitally for all customers.

People from across the country will be able to open an account with NBP, anytime, from anywhere, just by downloading the NBP Digital App and tapping on the “Open Account” to start the customer account opening journey conveniently.

This innovative platform is set to transform the banking experience for individual Pakistani customers.

NBP’s Digital Account Opening Services align with the Customers’ Digital Onboarding Framework (CDOF), and will offer a wide range of benefits to customers.

As part of our commitment to enhancing customer convenience, NBP plans to continually expand the range of services available through this digital platform.

At the occasion of the ceremony, NBP President & CEO Rehmat Ali Hasnie opened his Digital Account and commenting on this significant milestone, he stated, “At NBP, we are committed to providing innovative banking solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers.

The launch of the Digital Account service represents a major step in this direction, enabling customers to bank with ease, security, and convenience. We remain dedicated to delivering excellence in digital banking services, and this is just the beginning of our journey towards a more digitally inclusive future.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NBP National Bank of Pakistan Digital Account NBP customers

Comments

1000 characters

NBP announces pilot launch of digital account

Shamshad explains govt’s commitment to economic development

Cotton prices: Punjab, Sindh CMs discuss strategy

KE seeks more electricity from national grid

Funding for energy efficiency project: EAD asked to get firm World Bank commitment

Pakistan flood relief: $400m World Bank loan not in jeopardy, says ministry

Govt mulling slapping carbon tax on exports to EU

Cotton’s purchase price: PM takes notice of manipulation

Workforce skill verification: Govt approves hike in fee of Saudi Takamol

Punjab Human Capital Investment Project: Implementation progress rated ‘moderately unsatisfactory’ by World Bank

Disappointing signal for PM’s visit: Pak-China Business, Investment Forum event cancelled

Read more stories