BAFL 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1%)
BIPL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
BOP 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
DFML 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.89%)
DGKC 50.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.6%)
FABL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FCCL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.26%)
FFL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
GGL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
HBL 98.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.66%)
HUBC 91.20 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.26%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.15%)
LOTCHEM 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.37%)
OGDC 99.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.56%)
PAEL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.28%)
PIBTL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.15%)
PIOC 100.25 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.04%)
PPL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.85%)
PRL 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SNGP 48.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TELE 7.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.83%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
BR100 5,027 Increased By 19 (0.38%)
BR30 17,856 Increased By 157.7 (0.89%)
KSE100 49,790 Increased By 296.4 (0.6%)
KSE30 17,193 Increased By 61.1 (0.36%)
Gulf bourses drop as Mideast conflict rages

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2023 05:47am

RIYADH: Most stock markets in the Gulf fell on Sunday amid worries that the escalating war between Palestinian group Hamas and Israel will spiral further.

The Israeli military said on Sunday it would continue to allow Gazans to evacuate south ahead of an expected ground assault by its forces on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants eight days ago.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.4%, dragged down by losses in the energy, finance and IT sectors, with oil major Saudi Aramco falling 1% and Elm Company sliding 1.1%. The kingdom’s largest lender Saudi National Bank also slipped 2.3%, and Saudi Arabian Mining Co lost 2.2%.

aramco Saudi National Bank Saudi Arabia stock

