BAFL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
BIPL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
BOP 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
DFML 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.18%)
DGKC 51.12 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.04%)
FABL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FCCL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.99%)
FFL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
GGL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.92%)
HBL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.77%)
HUBC 91.15 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.71%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.26%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.73%)
LOTCHEM 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
MLCF 34.68 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.55%)
OGDC 99.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.61%)
PAEL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.68%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.44%)
PIOC 101.50 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.3%)
PPL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.68%)
PRL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SNGP 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.88%)
SSGC 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
TELE 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
TPLP 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 77.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.32%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
BR100 5,030 Increased By 21.3 (0.43%)
BR30 17,848 Increased By 150.1 (0.85%)
KSE100 49,872 Increased By 378.6 (0.76%)
KSE30 17,200 Increased By 68.1 (0.4%)
World Print 2023-10-16

Australia fines Musk’s X platform $386,000

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2023 05:47am

SYDNEY: An Australian regulator has fined Elon Musk’s social media platform X A$610,500 ($386,000) for failing to cooperate with a probe into anti-child abuse practices, a blow to a company that has struggled to keep advertisers amid complaints it is going soft on moderating content.

The e-Safety Commission fined X, the platform Musk rebranded from Twitter, saying it failed to respond to questions including how long it took to respond to reports of child abuse material on the platform and the methods it used to detect it.

Though small compared to the $44 billion Musk paid for the website in October 2022, the fine is a reputational hit for a company that has seen a continuous revenue decline as advertisers cut spending on a platform that has stopped most content moderation and reinstated thousands of banned accounts.

australia Elon Musk Musk's X

