Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘The Buckingham Murders’ slated to be first in a franchise

BR Life & Style Published October 16, 2023 Updated October 16, 2023 10:55am
Photo courtesy: BFI London Film Festival
Photo courtesy: BFI London Film Festival

Bollywood actor, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film, ‘The Buckingham Murders,’ which recently premiered at the BFI London Film Festival, is slated to be the first in a franchise, reported Variety on Saturday.

The film follows Jasmeet Bhamra – played by Kapoor Khan – a detective and mother who, after losing her own child, must investigate the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire, where almost everyone in the small town becomes a suspect. Kapoor Khan is also a first-time producer for the project.

Kapoor Khan shared a post on Instagram on Sunday, elaborating on her role in the film. She wrote, “Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years, being a huge fan of the detective series genre…”

“It played at the British Film Institute last night, and as this film starts its journey… in the world of movies… I couldn’t be more nervous and excited as an actor and a first-time producer…”

Kapoor Khan had earlier told Variety, that her character is inspired in part by Kate Winslet’s role in ‘Mare of Easttown.’

“I love ‘Mare of Easttown’ and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I’ve really been dying to do. So we’ve molded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that,” she was quoted as saying by Variety.

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan to make Netflix debut with ‘Jaane Jaan’

Hansal Mehta, who directed the film, added, “It was a refreshing change to make a film set in the U.K., to have Kareena as this detective, to make an authentic procedural, but not to make it about the procedure and make it about grief or trauma and about closure,” he was quoted as saying by Variety.

“Kareena’s face – there are a million stories on that face. It’s amazing – when you put the camera on her and without saying anything it tells you so many stories, in my film she’s stunning,” he added.

Kapoor Khan recently made her streaming debut with Netflix’s ‘Jaane Jaan’, an Indian adaptation of Japanese author Higashino Keigo’s bestselling 2005 novel ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’.

The Hindi-language film became the top non-English film globally – making the top 10 in 52 countries, over it’s debut weekend.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Jaane Jaan’ tops global Netflix chart

