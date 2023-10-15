BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.27%)
DGKC 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.95%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.18%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.13%)
HBL 97.19 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.77%)
HUBC 90.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.01%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.89%)
OGDC 98.77 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.72%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.47%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
PIOC 99.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.68%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.3%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.04%)
SSGC 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.18%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-5.25%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.33%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By 70.6 (1.43%)
BR30 17,698 Increased By 299.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 49,493 Increased By 721.8 (1.48%)
KSE30 17,132 Increased By 225.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors zero in on health of consumer with retail sales, earnings

Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2023 07:02pm

NEW YORK: Investors in the coming week will get a look at the state of U.S. consumers – whose spending drives around two-thirds of the economy - with a U.S. retail sales report and earnings due from Procter & Gamble, Netflix and a slew of banks.

Durable consumer spending has been a key reason for the economy’s resilience in the face of higher interest rates, with a better-than-expected economy supporting stocks this year. The S&P 500 is up about 13% year-to-date, though it has retreated roughly 6% from highs reached in late July.

Retail sales data, due out on Tuesday, may have to walk a tightrope to satisfy investors. A number that is far stronger than expected could stir fears of a rebound in inflation and bolster worries that the Federal Reserve will need to keep rates elevated for longer.

Wall St climbs after big banks post strong earnings

Conversely, a weak number could reignite concerns of an economic downturn that the U.S. has so far managed to avoid, despite the Fed raising borrowing costs to their highest levels in decades.

“It’s hyper-important to us because that’s really what has been resilient in this economy,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth. “We really want to see what consumers are doing versus what they’re saying.”

Retail sales are expected to have risen 0.3% on a monthly basis in September, according to economists polled by Reuters.

As third quarter earnings season heats up, investors are also on guard for signs that the conflict between Israel and Hamas is widening. Investors headed to safe-haven assets such as Treasuries and gold on Friday amid worries the conflict could intensify over the weekend.

There have been some signs that consumer strength may be wavering. A survey on Friday showed U.S. consumer sentiment deteriorated in October, with households expecting higher inflation over the next year. The third straight monthly decline in sentiment reported by the University of Michigan was nearly across all demographic groups.

Major U.S. banks on Friday warned the economy was slowing as customers depleted their savings.

“There are a lot of questions around how the consumer is holding up,” said Walter Todd, chief investment officer at Greenwood Capital.

As earnings reports arrive, investors will also focus on comments from bank executives about whether Americans are defaulting on loans and paying back credit card debt. Bank of America reports results on Tuesday, with a number of regional banks expected in the coming week as well.

Earnings reports from other industries will also offer views on consumer behavior. They include consumer products giant Procter & Gamble, electric vehicle maker Tesla, streaming company Netflix, casino operator Las Vegas Sands and America Airlines Group.

Todd, of Greenwood Capital, is focused on insight from companies about the cumulative effect of “higher inflation and higher rates on the consumer.”

“Throw on top of that the student loan payments kicking back up, that should all put incremental pressure on their ability to potentially spend,” he said.

To be sure, a strong retail sales number could also spark concerns, potentially renewing worries that a too-hot economy will push the Fed to take a more hawkish interest rate stance.

Such an outcome could extend a rise in Treasury yields that has pressured stocks in recent weeks. The U.S. 10-year benchmark yield currently stands at 4.65%, after hitting a 16-year high earlier this month.

Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Capital, said he is looking for the benchmark Treasury yield to come “off the boil” and fall to around 4.5%, boosting investors’ appetite for risk.

“If indeed we see waning strength in consumer spending, that will likely take some of the pressure off interest rates and the Fed,” Ablin said. “The conclusions from the consumer next week, I think, is going to be bad news is good news.”

Wall Street

Comments

1000 characters

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors zero in on health of consumer with retail sales, earnings

FM Jilani says Israel committing ‘genocide’ against Palestinians

Unique economic contexts of partnering countries: Pakistan for customizing IMF programmes

Gaza death toll reaches 2,329: ministry

PML-N given permission to hold rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on Nawaz’s return

IMF countries to boost funding by year-end

Global tax policy reforms: Shamshad attends roundtable for G-24

Two thermal plants hint at converting to Thar coal

Afghans flee western region after fresh earthquake kills two

Brook makes 50 as Afghanistan put pressure on England

Blinken to extend Middle East tour, return to Israel on Monday

Read more stories