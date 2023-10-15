PM, CM and Governor condemn incident: Six labourers from Punjab shot dead, two injured in Turbat

GWADAR: In a horrifying incident of the massacre in the Satellite Area of Kech Turbat City, six laborers from Punjab were shot dead and two others were injured by unknown armed assailants.

According to police, some unknown armed persons barged into the house of a local constructor Naseer, 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of the border with Iran, in the wee hours of Saturday. The criminals committed the heinous crime leaving six laborers dead and two injured, police officials said.

“Six were killed on the spot while the remaining two are critically injured,” a local administration official said.

It has been learnt that the laborers were working for the local constructor and were non-locals, belonging to different areas of Punjab. After the incident, police reached the crime scene and shifted the dead and injured to a local hospital. Police have started the investigation.

The dead were identified as Rizwan s/o Allah Dad, Shahbaz s/o Mumtaz, Waseem s/o Mumtaz, Shafiq Ahmed, Muhammad Naeem and Sikandar. They were residents of Multan and Narowal.

The injured included: Ghulam Mustafa, s/o Nazir Ahmed r/o Multan and Tawheed s/o Jawar Khan r/o Narowal.

Two local officials said the attack took place in Turbat city where ethnic Punjabi laborers were constructing a private residence. “Raids were conducted in the area to trace the assailants”.

District Police Officer Imam Bux said that a case is being registered at the CTD Police Station and investigations was underway to establish the motive behind the incident.

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki condemned the murder of workers and sought an inquiry report from the authorities, terming the incident despicable. He said he was deeply saddened by the killing of innocent workers. He also directed to investigate the matter keeping in view all aspects, ordering the law enforcers to ensure immediate arrest in this case.

Separately, Governor of Balochistan, Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar, mourned the lives lost in the attack and called upon law enforcement agencies to be swift in apprehending the individuals responsible for the incident.

Meanwhile, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar while condemning the heinous terrorist attack on laborers in Turbat expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives. He also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

The prime minister posted on X, “Deeply saddened to hear about the terrorist attack on innocent laborers in Turbat. My heartfelt condolences to the families of victims’. We condemn this heinous act and stand united against terrorism.”

Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has strongly condemned the tragic killing of six laborers in Turbat, Balochistan. He, expressing condolence and sympathy to the bereaved families, said neither Baloch, nor Punjabi, but terrorists had martyred Pakistanis. Praying for martyrs, the minister said the state stood with the oppressed and those who shed unjust blood would never be forgiven.

He further said the state would take action against the terrorists with full force. The minister made it clear that the sad incident was against the Baloch tradition, as they always respected and valued their guests.