PTI criticises return of Nawaz under a ‘deal’

Recorder Report Published 15 Oct, 2023 03:19am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday termed the homecoming of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif under an alleged secret deal a big test for the country’s justice system.

In a statement issued here, PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan said that all the related details of various phases of Nawaz Sharif’s journey from the prison to his depart to London were still fresh in the minds of the nation.

He said the convicted person went to London for four weeks on humanitarian ground under ‘false and humiliating’ excuse of dropping his platelets count.

Hasan recalled that his brother guaranteed his return within four weeks of his treatment.

However, he said that he was hidden in the same flats in London bought with the ‘stolen money’ of which receipts were demanded by the court from him.

He lamented that ironically, this convicted person was retuning under a ‘closed-room conspiracy and notorious London plan’ by trampling the law and justice.

He said that the provision of judicial relief to the convicted person in sheer violation of the law was a disgrace for the judiciary itself.

He urged that the Chief Justice should keep a close eye on the conducts of his subordinate courts and take timely measures to counter the actions by elements within the state against the existence and identity of the judiciary in order to protect the sanctity and honour of the judiciary.

Nawaz Sharif PTI PMLN Raoof Hasan

