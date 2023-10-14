BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.27%)
DGKC 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.95%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.18%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.13%)
HBL 97.19 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.77%)
HUBC 90.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.01%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.89%)
OGDC 98.77 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.72%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.47%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
PIOC 99.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.68%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.3%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.04%)
SSGC 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.18%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-5.25%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.33%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By 70.6 (1.43%)
BR30 17,698 Increased By 299.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 49,493 Increased By 721.8 (1.48%)
KSE30 17,132 Increased By 225.3 (1.33%)
NZ pacers’ ‘good recipe’ dismantles Bangladesh in Chennai

Reuters Published 14 Oct, 2023 10:10am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

New Zealand’s fast bowlers had a plan to make the most of the pace offered by the MA Chidambaram Stadium’s wicket, employing it to great effect in an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh on Friday, veteran quick Trent Boult said.

Lockie Ferguson (3-49), Boult (2-45) and Matt Henry (2-58) ripped through Bangladesh’s batting line-up on Friday and limited them to 245 runs.

The conditions were markedly different from India’s six-wicket victory over Australia at the same venue last week, during which spin proved more dangerous.

“It’s hot, I thought the wicket was very hard and offered a little bit of pace, which is probably not the description you normally take coming here to Chennai,” Boult told reporters on Friday.

“The boys had plans in place: be as accurate as we can, try to bowl good balls and manage to take wickets throughout the innings and generally it’s a pretty good recipe.

“Lockie plays a huge role for us, a guy that can bowl 150 kph and has great skills. It’s nice to see him get some reward today. He’s very clever with his plans and he likes to attack in the role that he’s in.”

Boult also praised captain Kane Williamson, who scored 78 on his return from a knee injury he suffered in March that required surgery. “He’s very comfortable out there in the middle, and it was a quality knock after six or so months off.”

New Zealand were seen over the finish line in their chase by Daryl Mitchell, who began his knock of 89 not out by hammering a six on his first ball.

Asked about his aggressive start, Mitchell told reporters: “It was obviously a plan to try and do that, it was just me doing what was best for me and trying to help us win games of cricket.”

New Zealand, who have won all three matches to sit top of the table, next face Afghanistan in Chennai on Wednesday.

New Zealand Bangladesh Lockie Ferguson

