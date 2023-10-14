KU sets up Turkish language centre

KARACHI: The University of Karachi (UoK) has established a Turkish Language Centre named ‘Yunus Emre Enstitusu’ as the Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Professor Dr Mehmet PACACI said that the centre will help both Pakistani and Turkish youth to understand their shared culture and rich history.

The announcement of the establishment of the centre came at the international seminar and exhibition on Turkiye held at the UoK’s Chinese Teachers’ Memorial Auditorium on the occasion of the Centennial of Republic of Turkiye.

The event was graced by Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Professor Dr. Mehmet PACACI with his presence as chief guest.

The Centre has been named after the great Turkish folk poet and Sufi Yunus Emre who greatly influenced Turkish culture.

Professor Dr Mehmet PACACI congratulated the University of Karachi and Yunus Emre Enstitusu, saying the initiative is yet another showcase of the shared history of our unwavering relations. He said the centre will help the younger generation of Pakistan to understand the shared history and culture of both the countries.

He said in the beginning of the 20th Century, the Muslims of this part of the world and Western part of the world suffered invasions of colonialism. When the Ottoman Empire was in trouble, Muslims from subcontinent stood firm and launched movements in favour of the Ottoman Empire.

The role of the people of the subcontinent region can’t be forgotten for the establishment of Modern Turkiye. “We always remember their support. We had close relations, and we continue to strengthen relations in different sectors as well,” the ambassador said.

People of both brotherly Islamic countries have always supported each other in difficult times, especially after the inception of Pakistan. When the earthquake struck Pakistan 2005, Turkiye came for their help and rescued them. The affected people of that disaster still remember our support. Simultaneously, as any natural calamity hit Turkiye, Pakistan have always come forward and supported us, for which I would like to thank the people of Pakistan, he said.

Professor Dr Khanlid Muhmood Iraqi Vice Chancellor University of Karachi said that Pakistan and Turkiye relationship both at diplomatic level, trade and commerce level is vital.

While announcing the language centre, Iraqi said UoK and Turkiye have now signed the memorandum of action (MoA) for the establishment of the language centre. We are going to start our program from the first January 2024. The scope is wide; we will explore options, and talk about subsidiary language or certificate courses.

Consul General of Turkiye in Karachi Cemal Sangu on this occasion said that let us explore new avenues for economic development and people to people exchanges. Our shared vision is to ensure a peaceful and prosperous world.

Professor Dr. Halil Toker Director Yunus Emre Institute Pakistan also spoke on this occasion. The seminar was attended by students and teachers.

