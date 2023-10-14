BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.27%)
DGKC 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.95%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.18%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.13%)
HBL 97.19 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.77%)
HUBC 90.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.01%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.89%)
OGDC 98.77 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.72%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.47%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
PIOC 99.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.68%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.3%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.04%)
SSGC 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.18%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-5.25%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.33%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By 70.6 (1.43%)
BR30 17,698 Increased By 299.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 49,493 Increased By 721.8 (1.48%)
KSE30 17,132 Increased By 225.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-10-14

US House Republicans try again to pick new leader

Reuters Published 14 Oct, 2023 05:32am

WASHINGTON: Republicans in the US House of Representatives on Friday aimed to pick another candidate to lead the chamber, though it was unclear whether any would be able to surmount the internal divisions that led heir apparent Steve Scalise to abandon his bid.

Republican infighting has left the House paralyzed for 10 days, as lawmakers have deadlocked over a successor to Kevin McCarthy, who was forced out by a small group of Republican insurgents on Oct. 3. Party lawmakers were due to hear from candidates Republicans at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT), with a possible closed-door nominating vote to follow.

Hardline conservative Jim Jordan said he would seek the gavel, after narrowly losing to Scalise in a nominating vote on Wednesday. But he faced skepticism from Scalise allies, who were angry that lawmakers had failed to unite behind his bid.

“I think I can unite the conference, I think I can tell the country what we’re doing and why it matters,” said Jordan, who tormented Republican leaders for years as a vocal advocate for the party’s right wing.

Other possible candidates include McCarthy, Representative Patrick McHenry, who now holds the job on a temporary basis, and Representatives Kevin Hern and Tom Cole, lawmakers said. Punchbowl News reported that Representative Austin Scott also was in the running. McCarthy said he was resisting efforts to return him to the job.

“No, let’s not do that. Let’s walk through this and have an election,” he told reporters. He said he thought Jordan had enough support to win.

A successful candidate would need to secure 217 votes from the splintered 221-212 Republican majority to win the job, which Scalise was unable to do even though he has held the No. 2 leadership job for years.

Republicans considered and rejected a rule that would require any nominee to lock up 217 of their votes before moving to a public vote on the House floor.

Without a speaker, the House is at a deadlock as war expands in the Middle East, Russia continues to pound Ukraine and the government faces a Nov. 17 partial shutdown deadline without additional funding from Congress.

US Kevin McCarthy US House Republicans Jim Jordan

Comments

1000 characters

US House Republicans try again to pick new leader

Pakistan set to meet some key targets set by IMF: SBP chief

French envoy, Fawad discuss privatisation strategy

Shamshad meets Iranian FM, Deutsche Bank leadership

Imported auto parts: IHC orders Customs Collectorate to release containers

Amendments to NAO: SC urged to review its judgment

PBC floats proposals aimed at reducing power tariff

Govt allows name change of Summit Bank to Bank Makramah Ltd

Capacity issues hinder uplift projects in flood-hit areas: Foreign states, donors ready to finance $7.4bn

Collection of professional tax by cantonment boards illegal: SC

Various depts/organisations: TCP receivables stand at Rs253.8bn

Read more stories