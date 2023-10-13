BAFL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.84%)
BIPL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.92%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.27%)
DGKC 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.95%)
FABL 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
FCCL 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.18%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.13%)
HBL 97.19 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.77%)
HUBC 90.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.15%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.01%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (9.82%)
LOTCHEM 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.29%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.89%)
OGDC 98.77 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.72%)
PAEL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.47%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
PIOC 99.60 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.68%)
PPL 80.62 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (5.3%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.04%)
SSGC 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.18%)
TELE 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
TRG 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-5.25%)
UNITY 26.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.33%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 5,008 Increased By 70.6 (1.43%)
BR30 17,698 Increased By 299.8 (1.72%)
KSE100 49,493 Increased By 721.8 (1.48%)
KSE30 17,132 Increased By 225.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UAE bourses tumble as Israel/Hamas conflict intensifies

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2023 08:14pm

Stock markets in United Arab Emirates tumbled on Friday, tracking global equities as a widening conflict between Hamas group and Israel made investors nervous.

MSCI’s broadest index of global equities fell 0.4%, while Europe’s Stoxx 600 share index slid 0.9%.

On Friday, the Israeli military called for civilians to leave Gaza City ahead of an anticipated ground invasion in response to devastating attacks by Hamas group at the weekend.

Dubai’s benchmark index dropped 2.3%, hitting three months low as the majority of stocks in the index were trading in negative territory.

Dubai’s blue-chip developer Emaar Properties recorded its worst day since mid-May 2022 with a 5.5% decline, while toll operator Salik Company slid 4.7%.

Among other losers, real estate firm Union Properties dropped 8.3% after a local bank took action on the company’s plot to settle the debt of its subsidiary Thermo in which the company was a guarantor.

Abu Dhabi’s main index dipped 1.1%, pressured by a 5.1% fall in Aldar properties and a 3.1% decline in IHC-owned conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding.

The Abu Dhabi and Dubai indexes recorded weekly losses of 2.8% and 4.8% respectively, according to LSEG data.

Meanwhile, the oil price, a key contributor to the Gulf’s economy, jumped nearly 4% after the U.S. tightened its sanctions programme against Russian crude exports, raising supply concerns in an already tight market.

Brent Crude was up 3.9%, or $3.34, at $89.34 a barrel as of 1143 GMT.

======================================
 ABU DHABI     lost 1.1% to 9,483
 DUBAI         declined 2.3% to 3,965
======================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf stocks Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

1000 characters

UAE bourses tumble as Israel/Hamas conflict intensifies

Hezbollah says ‘prepared’ for action against Israel when time comes

Demonstrations across Pakistan, Afghanistan in support of Palestinians

Inter-bank market: rupee continues its winning spree, settles at 277.62 against USD

Open-market: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

KSE-100 settles near 49,500 after over 700-point gain

‘Comfortably placed’: SBP chief says end-Sept targets with IMF met

Haleon Pakistan to invest $10mn in Jamshoro plant for production of Panadol base portfolio

Casualties feared in blast at mosque in northern Afghanistan

‘Hostile intelligence agency’ responsible for Sialkot shooting: Punjab IGP

Pakistan target ending World Cup jinx against India

Read more stories