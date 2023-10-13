BAFL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.54%)
Markets worried about Italy’s ability to grow: ECB’s Visco

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2023 01:48pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

ROME: Market concerns about Italy are centred on whether or not its economy will be able to grow in coming years, Italian central bank governor Ignazio Visco said on Friday.

ECB’s Lagarde: confident over 2% inflation target and Europe’s winter gas situation

Visco, who stepped down at the end of the month, also told Bloomberg TV that there was great uncertainty on the global economic scenario and that Middle East tensions could push up energy prices but not by as much as in the case of the conflict in Ukraine.

