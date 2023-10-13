BAFL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.38%)
BIPL 17.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
CNERGY 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
DGKC 48.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.37%)
FABL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FCCL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.51%)
FFL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.57%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.97%)
HBL 96.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.05%)
HUBC 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.56%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.91%)
LOTCHEM 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
MLCF 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.22%)
OGDC 98.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.93%)
PAEL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.55%)
PIBTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
PIOC 97.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.57%)
PPL 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.84%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.73%)
SSGC 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TELE 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.49%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
TRG 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.39 (-6.49%)
UNITY 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.26%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,965 Increased By 26.9 (0.54%)
BR30 17,451 Increased By 52.5 (0.3%)
KSE100 49,086 Increased By 314.7 (0.65%)
KSE30 16,958 Increased By 52.2 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake shakes Philippine capital: USGS

AFP Published 13 Oct, 2023 11:36am

MANILA: A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit the Philippines on Friday, the US Geological Survey said, shaking buildings in the capital, but there were no reports of casualties or damage.

The shallow quake struck about 100 kilometres (62 miles) south of Manila at 8:24 am (0024 GMT) and sent students and office workers fleeing from their buildings.

“So far everything’s okay. No casualties although this is the epicentre,” said Rafael Cuevas, a disaster agency official in Calaca city in Batangas province.

“We felt a strong shake… for less than 10 seconds.”

Mabini municipality disaster chief Arnold Panopio said: “At first it was just a slight jolt then it became strong then stopped immediately.”

Panopio said no casualties or damage had been reported, but a local high school with around 2,000 students had suspended classes as a precaution.

Abby Bautista, a receptionist at Camp Netanya Resort and Spa in Mabini, told AFP the eleven Filipino guests staying at the hotel were unbothered by the quake.

“The tourists here didn’t go out of their rooms, no one even called the intercom,” Bautista said.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits western Afghanistan

“The chandelier here moved for around five to six seconds.”

In Manila, students wearing hard hats and office workers assembled outside buildings, waiting for the all clear to go back inside.

Quakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

earthquake Philippines US Geological Survey

Comments

1000 characters

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake shakes Philippine capital: USGS

Human Rights Watch says Israel used white phosphorus in Gaza, Lebanon

Blinken seeks to exert Arab pressure as Israel readies Gaza offensive

Intra-day update: rupee continues its winning spree against USD

Intra-day update: KSE-100 crosses 49,000 as bull dominate

IMF’s Fiscal Monitor report: Macroeconomic indicators show deterioration

SIFC body seeks ‘Merit Order’ for gas supply

Almost all its vacant posts filled: PC moves to quicken SOEs’ sell-off process

Real time basis: FBR asked to evaluate housing schemes in posh areas

Power projects: Chinese again refuse to renegotiate PPAs

Counter terrorism: Pakistan’s and China’s military intelligence wings to set up hotline

Read more stories