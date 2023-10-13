BAFL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.38%)
BIPL 17.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
CNERGY 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.1%)
DGKC 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FABL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FCCL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.84%)
FFL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
GGL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.18%)
HBL 96.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.05%)
HUBC 90.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.56%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.56%)
LOTCHEM 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.81%)
MLCF 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
OGDC 98.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.08%)
PAEL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.55%)
PIBTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
PIOC 97.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.53%)
PPL 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.97%)
PRL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.73%)
SSGC 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.9%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.9%)
TRG 77.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.64 (-6.8%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.22%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 4,964 Increased By 26 (0.53%)
BR30 17,465 Increased By 66.2 (0.38%)
KSE100 49,083 Increased By 311.4 (0.64%)
KSE30 16,958 Increased By 51.9 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil climbs as US sanctions, stockpile forecasts, raise supply concerns

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2023 09:47am

TOKYO: Oil prices rose on Friday after the US tightened its sanctions programme against Russian crude exports, raising supply concerns in an already tight market, and global inventories are forecast to decline through the fourth quarter.

Brent futures rose 36 cents, or 0.4%, to $86.36 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 53 cents, or 0.6%, to $83.44 a barrel at 0052 GMT.

Brent is set for a weekly gain of 2.1%, while WTI is set to climb 0.8% for the week, after both contracts surged on Monday on the potential for disruptions to Middle Eastern exports after Hamas’ attack on Israel over the weekend threatened a possible wider conflict.

Prices gave back some of those gains during week.

But, on Thursday, the US imposed the first sanctions on owners of tankers carrying Russian oil priced above the G7’s price cap of $60 a barrel, to close loopholes in the mechanism designed to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia is the world’s second-largest oil producer and a major exporter and the tighter US scrutiny of its shipments could curtail supply.

Also on Thursday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) kept its forecast for growth in global oil demand, citing signs of a resilient world economy so far this year and expected further demand gains in China, the world’s biggest oil importer.

“Supply side issues remained the focus in the crude oil market,” Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ, said in a note on Friday, adding that prices during early trade on Friday rose on the stronger US sanctions enforcement.

Oil falls after Saudi pledge

“Sentiment was also boosted after OPEC said it expects crude stockpiles to slump by 3 (million barrels per day) this quarter.

That assumes that there are no further supply disruptions emanating from the Israel-Hamas war,“ Hynes said.

Markets are awaiting data on China’s producer price index, consumer price index and trade activity in September that is due later on Friday for further signs where the world’s second-biggest economy is heading.

Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude Russian oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil climbs as US sanctions, stockpile forecasts, raise supply concerns

Human Rights Watch says Israel used white phosphorus in Gaza, Lebanon

Blinken seeks to exert Arab pressure as Israel readies Gaza offensive

Intra-day update: rupee continues its winning spree against USD

IMF’s Fiscal Monitor report: Macroeconomic indicators show deterioration

SIFC body seeks ‘Merit Order’ for gas supply

Almost all its vacant posts filled: PC moves to quicken SOEs’ sell-off process

Real time basis: FBR asked to evaluate housing schemes in posh areas

Power projects: Chinese again refuse to renegotiate PPAs

Counter terrorism: Pakistan’s and China’s military intelligence wings to set up hotline

PM to highlight future priorities of CPEC during China visit: FO

Read more stories