BAFL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.38%)
BIPL 17.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
CNERGY 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
DFML 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.1%)
DGKC 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FABL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FCCL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.51%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.97%)
HBL 96.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.26%)
HUBC 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.56%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.91%)
LOTCHEM 26.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
MLCF 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.07%)
OGDC 98.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.93%)
PAEL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.63%)
PIBTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
PIOC 97.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.53%)
PPL 77.35 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.03%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.84%)
SSGC 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.49%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
TRG 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-6.74%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.41%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 4,964 Increased By 26.1 (0.53%)
BR30 17,462 Increased By 63.7 (0.37%)
KSE100 49,083 Increased By 311.4 (0.64%)
KSE30 16,957 Increased By 50.9 (0.3%)
Palm oil extends gains on weak ringgit, improvement in demand

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2023 10:40am

MUMBAI: Malaysian palm oil futures extended gains on Friday on a weak ringgit, an improvement in demand from China and as top producer Indonesia clarified that it would not make exports mandatory via a new exchange, easing concerns about supply pressures.

Malaysian palm oil sheds gains

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 54 ringgit, or 1.48%, to close at 3,692 ringgit ($780.55) per metric ton in early trade, after rising nearly 2.5% on Thursday.

Palm Oil indonesia

