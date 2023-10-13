BAFL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.38%)
BIPL 17.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
CNERGY 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
DFML 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.1%)
DGKC 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FABL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FCCL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.84%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.72%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.97%)
HBL 96.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.05%)
HUBC 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.56%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.56%)
LOTCHEM 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
MLCF 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.91%)
OGDC 98.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.08%)
PAEL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.55%)
PIBTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.69%)
PIOC 97.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.53%)
PPL 77.29 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.95%)
PRL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.73%)
SSGC 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
TELE 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.9%)
TPLP 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.98%)
TRG 77.56 Decreased By ▼ -5.43 (-6.54%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.41%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
BR100 4,964 Increased By 26.1 (0.53%)
BR30 17,460 Increased By 62 (0.36%)
KSE100 49,075 Increased By 303.4 (0.62%)
KSE30 16,956 Increased By 49.3 (0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee to see little respite on Fed’s higher-for-longer bets

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2023 09:49am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to hover near its lifetime low on Friday, after US inflation data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates higher for longer.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open at around 83.25 to the US dollar, just short of its record low of 83.29, and nearly unchanged from the previous session.

Asian currencies were down 0.3% to 0.8% on the back of rising US Treasury yields.

“It looks like the familiar narrative will play out. USD/INR will be well bid on weak Asia, which will match up to belief that RBI will intervene,” a spot trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.

The Reserve Bank of India has been intervening to prevent the currency from slipping to a record low and the expectations that the central bank will sell dollars are “deep rooted” at present, he said.

Market participants will also be on the lookout for any pre-open US dollar sales from the RBI in the non-deliverable forward market, a foreign exchange trader at a private bank said.

The dollar index climbed, US equities declined and Treasury yields rose after headline US consumer price index rose 0.4% month-on-month in September, slightly higher than expected.

Indian rupee rises on exporters’ dollar sales, traders await US CPI

The more important core measure rose 0.3%. The data suggested that more rate hikes by the Fed remained a possibility, or the US central bank was at least likely to hold rates higher for longer, analysts said.

“With core and headline inflation running at or above 0.3% m-o-m for a second month in September, the Fed will find it difficult to declare victory in getting inflation back to the 2% target soon,” DBS Bank stated in a note.“

Meanwhile, India’s CPI data for September came in lower than expected at 5.02% year-on-year.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee to see little respite on Fed’s higher-for-longer bets

Human Rights Watch says Israel used white phosphorus in Gaza, Lebanon

Blinken seeks to exert Arab pressure as Israel readies Gaza offensive

Intra-day update: rupee continues its winning spree against USD

IMF’s Fiscal Monitor report: Macroeconomic indicators show deterioration

SIFC body seeks ‘Merit Order’ for gas supply

Almost all its vacant posts filled: PC moves to quicken SOEs’ sell-off process

Real time basis: FBR asked to evaluate housing schemes in posh areas

Power projects: Chinese again refuse to renegotiate PPAs

Counter terrorism: Pakistan’s and China’s military intelligence wings to set up hotline

PM to highlight future priorities of CPEC during China visit: FO

Read more stories