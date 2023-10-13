Traders’ convention: Shehbaz explains criticality of political, economic stability

LAHORE: Terming political stability inevitable for bringing economic development, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said that poverty alleviation, economic justice and bringing prosperity are the agenda of the PML-N.

While addressing the trader’s convention here, Shehbaz maintained that economic and political stability are interlinked and could be achieved through hard work and commitment. “If the economy becomes stable, it would lead to development and prosperity,” he said, adding: “Need of the hour is to ensure political and economic stability in the country.”

Shehbaz said that the politics of sit-ins, lies and foul language created division in the society, which needs to be finished in the interest of the country and its people.

Regarding issues of the trader community, he said that the PML-N supports them; “if the business of a shopkeeper runs, the country’s economy will move forward”. He added, “The PML-N supports the business community in their just demands.”

Talking about the 16-month rule of the coalition government, he said that they saved the country at a political cost. “We are with this country; our foremost priority is the country and we work in the larger interest of the country,” he said.

He further said that their focus is to make the country’s youth skilful; they delivered laptops to them and also provided soft loans. If provided an opportunity, they would steer the country out of all the crises and move it on the road to prosperity, he added.

Earlier, Shehbaz said, “The Supreme Court’s verdict regarding the Practice and Procedure Act 2023 is a welcome step. It not only democratises the working of the Supreme Court itself but also shows due respect to the Parliament, which represents the people of Pakistan. It is important to mention that, according to legal experts, the specific clause under discussion concerning appeals against past judgments does not affect Mian Nawaz Sharif.”

PML-N senior leader Ishaq Dar, while addressing the event vowed to lead the country towards prosperity. Things would have been different if the Panama leaks drama were not staged, he added.

He said that during the coalition government’s 16-month rule, they paid all the payments and saved the country from collapse. “We averted the risks of the country’s default within 16 months,” he added.

“The PML-N is determined to bring ease in the lives of the people. It was Nawaz Sharif who played a vital role in a bid to end the menace of terrorism in the country,” he added.

Moreover, PML-N Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz while addressing the former chairmen, vice-chairmen and councillors of Union Councils of NA-126 and 139, said, “No other party is capable of steering the country out of the quagmire, except the PML-N, spearheaded by Nawaz Sharif.”

She maintained that Nawaz Sharif had steered the country out of crises in the past and would lead the country out of prevailing crises. “The country direly needs Nawaz Sharif, which is facing manifold problems,” she said, adding: “Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan the seventh atomic power in the world and the first in the Muslim world; he always stood up for the rights of Pakistan and the public; the country needs Nawaz Sharif to get it out of the turmoil,” she said.

She further said that Nawaz Sharif has always fought for the dignity and national interests of Pakistan and is returning once again to save Pakistan. The main agenda of PML-N is to make Pakistan an economic power, as they had made it an atomic power, she added.

Maryam asked the people to give a two-thirds majority to Nawaz Sharif to enable him to make the country an economic superpower and overcome inflation. She added that the country and countrymen faced manifold issues and Nawaz is returning home to overcome all the challenges.

