Junaid Safdar confirms divorce from wife Ayesha Saifur Rehman

Junaid Safdar, son of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, has divorced his wife, Ayesha Saifur Rehman, more than two years after their marriage in London, UK, he confirmed on Instagram on Thursday.

“News about my divorce is true,” Safdar posted in an Instagram story on Thursday. “This is an entirely private matter and I request the media to respect our privacy.

“I hope with this decision we find our peace In Shaa Allah. I will speak no further on this matter. I wish her well.”

Junaid tied the knot with Ayesha at a reception at The Lanesborough, located in Knightsbridge, London in August 2021. His parents, Maryam and Captain Safdar, did not attend the wedding as they were not allowed to leave Pakistan at the time.

However, former premier Nawaz Sharif and ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar were present at the affair.

Junaid removed all pictures with his former wife on Instagram after the announcement.

Ayesha is the daughter of Saifur Rahman Khan, a close confidante of Nawaz Sharif and chairman of the then Ehtesab Bureau during Nawaz’s second tenure as Prime Minister in 1997.

The wedding reception was held on December 14 in Islamabad followed by a valima in Lahore on December 17.

Ayesha was born and raised in Qatar, according to Geo News. She attended primary and secondary school in England and later graduated from University College London.

She was a director at the Redco International, an industrial and contracting group operating in Qatar.