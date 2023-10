KARACHI: Federal Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday notified changing Karachi’s special courts back to NAB courts. As per the notification, Karachi’s Banking Court No. 6 is now the NAB court No. 6.

Similarly, Banking Court No. 7 has been changed to the NAB court. Special Court Narcotics-III has now been notified as the NAB court No. 7. Similarly, Gas and Utility Court Karachi division has been changed back to the NAB court No 10.