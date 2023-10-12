BAFL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
Pakistan Print 2023-10-12

World Bank -funded projects: Wapda chief briefs team about progress

Recorder Report Published 12 Oct, 2023 05:57am

LAHORE: Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) briefed World Bank delegation about progress on the World Bank funded Wapda projects on Wednesday.

These projects included Dasu Hydropower Project, Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project and Tarbela Floating Solar Panel Project.

A 4-member World Bank delegation, headed by South Asia Region Practice Manager for Energy Simon Stolp visited Chairman Wapda.

Member Finance (Wapda) Naveed Asghar Chaudhry, Member Water (Wapda) Javed Akhtar Latif and Member Power (Wapda) Jamil Akhtar were also present on the occasion.

The delegation was the operation and performance of the World Bank-funded Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project was also discussed during the meeting.

It was noted with satisfaction that Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project, since its commissioning, has generated electricity equivalent to more than its initial capital cost. Portfolio of Wapda’s upcoming projects in hydropower sector was also presented to the delegation with a view to seeking World Bank’s financial support.

Chairman Wapda acknowledged the contribution of World Bank in harnessing low-cost, clean and green energy in Pakistan through Wapda projects. He also expressed the hope that World Bank would consider to upsize its contribution for the purpose.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

World Bank Wapda solar panel project Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd)

