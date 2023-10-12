BAFL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 48.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.44%)
FABL 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
HBL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.02%)
HUBC 89.28 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (11.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
OGDC 96.84 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.49%)
PAEL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.01%)
PIOC 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
PPL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.57%)
PRL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 47.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.08%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.95%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.92%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.18%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 39.1 (0.8%)
BR30 17,412 Increased By 218.1 (1.27%)
KSE100 48,475 Increased By 334.3 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,792 Increased By 142.4 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-10-12

Asian FX gain on dovish Fed comments

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2023 05:57am

BENGALURU: Most Asian emerging market currencies and equities gained on Wednesday as dovish remarks by Federal Reserve officials undermined the dollar and drove US Treasury yields down.

The Thai baht and the Taiwan dollar gained 0.3% each while the South Korean won advanced 0.2%. The three currencies are trading at their highest levels since late September.

Asian currencies benefited from an easing dollar, hovering near a two week low, which slid after recent comments from US Federal Reserve officials signalled that the central bank might not have to raise interest rate again.

The remarks and the accompanying pullback in US Treasury yields are the major recent factors for markets, Christopher Wong, FX strategist at OCBC said.

All eyes are now on the minutes of the Fed’s September policy meeting due later in the day as well as inflation data for September on Thursday which will provide further clues on the rate outlook.

On the whole, financial markets continued to keep a close watch on the conflict in the Middle East and the price of oil. High oil prices could create additional inflationary concerns for net oil importing countries such as India, Indonesia and Thailand.

The Israeli shekel was trading largely unchanged at 3.9395 per US dollar.

Minutes of Thailand central bank’s September policy meeting showed that financial conditions in the country have tightened but were still supportive of an ongoing economic recovery.

The Indonesian rupiah and the Philippine peso advanced around 0.2% each.

The rupiah, which has retreated 0.9% so far this year after holding gains for much of 2023, has caught attention of the central bank which said that it is “always in the market” to defend the currency after it fell 0.3% on Tuesday.

Equities in Asia advanced with shares in Seoul rising 2.5% to hit their highest level since Sept. 27 while those in Jakarta jumped 0.4% to their strongest level since Oct. 3. Shares in Taiwan rose 0.9% to hit their highest level since Sept. 19.

Over in India, traders are awaiting the September inflation data on Thursday where retail inflation is seen easing on moderating food rice rises and government subsidies, according to a Reuters poll.

US Treasury yields US Federal Reserve Oil prices US dollar Asian FX Indonesian rupiah Taiwan dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Asian FX gain on dovish Fed comments

IMF sees slight rise in govt expenditure

PIA, other loss-making SOEs: PM for accelerating privatisation process

KE submits three-tier IGP to govt

Buying two second-hand vessels: PPRA decides to recommend govt give exemption to PNSC

Rabi Season 2023-24: Wheat yield target set at 32.2m tons

Govt condemns Israeli siege of Gaza

‘Selling govt share in Reko Diq to KSA’: Terms being drafted to hire FA for 3rd-party assessment

New circular of FBR raises eyebrows

OIC asks India to reverse illegal steps of Aug 5, 2019

‘B’ Category: Authorisation of 5 forex cos suspended

Read more stories