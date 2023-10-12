BAFL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 48.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.44%)
FABL 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
HBL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.02%)
HUBC 89.28 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (11.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
OGDC 96.84 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.49%)
PAEL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.01%)
PIOC 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
PPL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.57%)
PRL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 47.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.08%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.95%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.92%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.18%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 39.1 (0.8%)
BR30 17,412 Increased By 218.1 (1.27%)
KSE100 48,475 Increased By 334.3 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,792 Increased By 142.4 (0.86%)
Nikkei index closes higher

AFP Published 12 Oct, 2023 05:57am

TOKYO: Tokyo’s Nikkei stocks index advanced on Wednesday following gains on Wall Street, with semiconductor and blue-chip shares attracting buyers.

The benchmark index added 0.60 percent, or 189.98 points to 31,936.51 but the broader Topix index dropped 0.19 percent or 4.35 points to 2,307.84.

The Nikkei rose in thin trade as semiconductor stocks surged following gains of US tech shares. Tokyo investors sensed that the market lacked energy after marking sharp gains on Tuesday and as the Nikkei approached the psychologically key level of 32,000.

Despite the Nikkei’s gain, only about 20 percent of shares on the Tokyo market’s “Prime” section rose while nearly 80 percent fell.

“The Nikkei has advanced but a closer look at the market shows that investors are still selling on temporary recovery,” said Chihiro Ota of SMBC Nikko Securities.

“The Topix was zigzagging between the positive and negative regions. Overall, today’s market saw a mix of both selling and buying,” Ota said.

Overnight, the 10-year US Treasury note yield fell further on hints from Federal Reserve officials that they may be done hiking interest rates.

Nikkei index Nikkei 225

Comments

1000 characters

