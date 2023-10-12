BAFL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
Japanese rubber futures gain

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2023 05:57am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures recorded their largest daily increase in one month on Wednesday, buoyed by a strong Nikkei and as heavy rains continue to affect top-producer Thailand.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for March delivery was up 4 yen, or 1.7%, at 236 yen ($1.59) per kg at closing. The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange (SHFE) for January delivery was up 45 yuan, or 0.3%, at 14,150 yuan ($1,939.39) per metric ton. The Thai Metrological Department has warned of gusty winds, heavy to very heavy rains and accumulations that may cause flash floods and overflows across the major rubber producer, potentially affecting supply.

