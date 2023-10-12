BAFL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 48.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.44%)
FABL 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
HBL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.02%)
HUBC 89.28 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (11.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
OGDC 96.84 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.49%)
PAEL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.01%)
PIOC 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
PPL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.57%)
PRL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 47.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.08%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.95%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.92%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.18%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 39.1 (0.8%)
BR30 17,412 Increased By 218.1 (1.27%)
KSE100 48,475 Increased By 334.3 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,792 Increased By 142.4 (0.86%)
Chicago soybeans, wheat drop as focus shifts to USDA report

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2023 05:57am

NEW YORK: Chicago soybean and wheat futures fell on Wednesday, and corn futures firmed as the markets turned their attention to widely-followed US government crop forecasts.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell by about 1% to $12.58 a bushel by 11:17 a.m. CDT (1617 GMT), nearing a two-year. CBOT wheat was down about 0.85% at $5.53-3/4 a bushel and CBOT corn rose by a little more than a cent to $4.87 a bushel.

Grain market participants were adjusting positions ahead of the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Oct. 12 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report, in which the USDA is expected to trim its US corn and soybean harvest forecasts.

“I think this is a stable area for beans right now,” said Steve Erdman of brokerage EFG Group in Chicago. He said that even if the USDA reported higher soybean yields, “the US supply-demand is tight enough right now, it’s going to be very difficult to break beans much further.”

Soybeans also drew some support from a rise in weekly US export inspection volumes, reported on Tuesday, although competition from a record harvest in top exporter Brazil continued to cap prices. Underscoring some of that export demand, the USDA on Wednesday reported export sales of 121,000 metric tons of soybeans to buyers in China, and another 213,000 tons sold to unknown buyers.

Wheat prices were approaching a near three-year low, after reports by traders of a purchase of Russian wheat by Egypt, estimated at around 480,000 tons, put the focus back on a hefty surplus in Russia. Steps by Ukraine to revive sea exports were also tempering concerns about war disruption to the country’s grain trade.

Data from Ukraine’s agricultural ministry on Wednesday showed grain exports are down 27.6% so far in the 2023/24 July-June season, compared with the same period of 2022/23.

