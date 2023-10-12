Young doctors asked to focus on medical research

LAHORE: Executive Director of the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) Prof. Asif Bashir has said that medical research contains fundamental importance in the field of medicine but unfortunately Pakistan is far behind in acquaintance with modern methods and much needed to be done in this regard.

While addressing the participants of the seminar organized on the topic of Medical Research & Publications at PINS, he said the young doctors should make maximum time to equip themselves with modern research and latest trends of treatment.

Chief Editor Pakistan Journal of Medical Sciences Shaukat Ali Javed gave a comprehensive lecture on the importance of medical research. “We can improve the treatment methods in the light of new experiences,” he said, adding: “Our institutions must focus more on research from medical schools and for this purpose young doctors should come forward and play their role positively.”

Executive Director PINS Prof. Asif Bashir praised the efforts of Shaukat Ali Javed for organizing a successful seminar on medical research and said that compared to other fields; innovation is coming rapidly in the world related to Neurosurgery and mental diseases. “We are also doing research projects on many areas of Neurosurgery in the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences and soon we will launch the journal of our own Institution,” he said.

Prof. Asif asked the young neurosurgeons to come forward in the field of research and make our country proud to be more advance in medical field.

