Rubina Jamil post-arrest bail dismissed

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday dismissed post-arrest bail petition of former MNA Rubina Jamil in a May 9 case of torching police vehicles near Rahat Bakery Chowk in Lahore.

The court, however, allowed bail to PTI social media activist Sanam Javed in the same case.

Both, Rubina Jamil and Sanam Javed are on judicial remand in other cases as well.

The court also allowed bail to suspects Syed Faisal Akhtar, Umair, Afshan Tariq and Ali Hassan.

