BAFL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 48.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.44%)
FABL 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
HBL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.02%)
HUBC 89.28 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (11.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
OGDC 96.84 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.49%)
PAEL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.01%)
PIOC 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
PPL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.57%)
PRL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 47.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.08%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.95%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.92%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.18%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 39.1 (0.8%)
BR30 17,412 Increased By 218.1 (1.27%)
KSE100 48,475 Increased By 334.3 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,792 Increased By 142.4 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin says US is inflaming Middle East by sending aircraft carrier group

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2023 06:54pm

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States on Wednesday of inflaming the Middle East by sending an aircraft carrier group to the region, saying “compromise solutions” were needed and that he hoped common sense would prevail.

The Kremlin chief has called the explosion of violence between Israel and the Palestinians a vivid example of the failure of US policy in the Middle East, which he says has taken no account of the needs of the Palestinians.

Following the surprise attack by Hamas group on Israel on Saturday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the US was moving a carrier strike group, which includes the USS Gerald R. Ford, closer to Israel.

Putin, speaking at an energy conference in Moscow, said the US move, which was also fiercely criticised by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, was a mistake.

“I don’t understand why the US is dragging aircraft carrier groups into the Mediterranean Sea. I don’t really understand the point. Are they going to bomb Lebanon or what?” he said.

“Or have they decided to try to scare someone? There are people there who are no longer afraid of anything. This is not the way to solve the problem. Compromise solutions need to be looked for. Of course, such actions are inflaming the situation.”

Vladimir Putin Palestine Middle East Palestine Israel conflict US policy

Comments

1000 characters

Putin says US is inflaming Middle East by sending aircraft carrier group

In majority verdict, SC upholds law aimed at clipping CJP's wings as 'constitutional'

Shamshad meets officials from World Bank, Morroco’s central bank

Inter-bank market: rupee extends winning streak, settles below 280 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

SIUT Trust looks to purchase Karachi’s Regent Plaza Hotel for Rs14.5bn

Gold price per tola increases Rs6,500 in Pakistan amid surge in international rate

Yellen sees economic risks from Israel-Palestine conflict, says US always looking at sanctions

Pakistan Refinery says it has achieved historic production in September

UICL looks to sell its stake in Ghandhara Industries Limited

Oil falls, investors mull possible conflict escalation

Read more stories