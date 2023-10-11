BAFL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
DGKC 48.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.44%)
FABL 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
HBL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.02%)
HUBC 89.28 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (11.34%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
OGDC 96.84 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.49%)
PAEL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.01%)
PIOC 97.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
PPL 75.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.57%)
PRL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 47.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.08%)
SSGC 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.95%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.92%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.18%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 39.1 (0.8%)
BR30 17,412 Increased By 218.1 (1.27%)
KSE100 48,475 Increased By 334.3 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,792 Increased By 142.4 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares extend gains as US rate woes ease; TCS results eyed

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2023 05:01pm

BENGALURU: Indian shares advanced for the second straight session on Wednesday, in tandem with global markets, on easing U.S. rate concerns following further dovish comments by key Federal Reserve officials and stability in oil prices.

The NSE Nifty 50 index settled 0.62% higher at 19,811.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.60% to 66,473.05.

Global equities advanced after Atlanta Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic said the central bank does not need to raise rates further and that the Fed does not expect a recession.

The remarks, which followed dovish comments by other key Fed officials on Monday, eased worries over further rate hikes.

Indian shares bounce back on easing US rate concerns, eyes on Middle East

Brent crude futures traded below $88 per barrel on Wednesday, although the military conflict in the Middle East poses looming risk to a spike.

“Dovish comments from Fed officials, weakening U.S. dollar, fall in U.S. treasury yields, hopes of China stimulus and strong domestic macroeconomic fundamentals are key positive catalysts for markets,” said Prashant Tapse, senior vice president (research) at Mehta Equities.

Meanwhile, global brokerage CLSA increased its exposure to Indian equities, citing prospects of strong economic growth, robust earnings and credit demand.

Investors await September quarter earnings, scheduled to begin on Wednesday with the results of top information technology firm Tata Consultancy Services. TCS, which is also considering a share buyback, shed 0.52% ahead of the results.

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes logged gains. High-weightage financials rose about 0.5%, while auto stocks added 0.92%.

Realty stocks climbed 0.84%, extending their rally following strong business updates from key constituents and the central bank’s rate pause on Friday.

Among individual stocks, Zomato jumped to a 21-month high after domestic brokerage ICICI Securities raised its target price on expectations of profit growth.

Bank of Baroda fell 3.31% after the Reserve Bank of India barred the lender from adding customers to its mobile app.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares extend gains as US rate woes ease; TCS results eyed

Shamshad meets officials from World Bank, Morroco’s central bank

Inter-bank market: rupee extends winning streak, settles below 280 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

SIUT Trust looks to purchase Karachi’s Regent Plaza Hotel for Rs14.5bn

SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging Practice & Procedure Act

Gold price per tola increases Rs6,500 in Pakistan amid surge in international rate

Pakistan Refinery says it has achieved historic production in September

UICL looks to sell its stake in Ghandhara Industries Limited

Oil falls, investors mull possible conflict escalation

Qatar signs 27-year gas supply deal with France’s Total: state energy firm

Read more stories