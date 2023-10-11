BAFL 38.97 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.96%)
BIPL 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.65%)
BOP 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.65%)
DGKC 48.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FABL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.08%)
FCCL 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.38%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
HBL 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.02%)
HUBC 89.19 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.7%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 2.74 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (10.93%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.58%)
MLCF 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.85%)
OGDC 97.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.76%)
PAEL 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.01%)
PIOC 96.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.62%)
PPL 75.85 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.71%)
PRL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.68%)
SSGC 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.41%)
TELE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
TPLP 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
TRG 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.83%)
UNITY 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.69%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 39.8 (0.82%)
BR30 17,419 Increased By 225.1 (1.31%)
KSE100 48,475 Increased By 334.3 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,792 Increased By 142.4 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia’s Stoinis in fray for World Cup clash with South Africa

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2023 03:17pm

LUCKNOW: Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has shaken off a hamstring problem and is available for their World Cup meeting with South Africa on his familiar hunting ground of Lucknow, captain Pat Cummins said on Wednesday.

Stoinis was sore after Australia’s first match of their 2-1 series defeat by India last month and skipped two warm-up games and the loss to the hosts in the World Cup, but Cummins said he will be looked at closely for Thursday’s clash.

The 34-year-old plays for the Lucknow-based Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and knows the conditions well.

Kohli, Rahul lead India out of peril to beat Australia at World Cup

“He’s fit so yeah, we’ll announce a team tomorrow but it’s a ground he knows pretty well,” Cummins told reporters.

“I think chatting to him and a couple of other guys, it’s probably in a bit of a different condition to what it is for the IPL. The wicket looks really good so yeah, he’s someone we’ll look at pretty closely.”

Australia were dismissed for a below-par 199 in their first match, before suffering a six-wicket defeat by India in Chennai, but Cummins said he expects a high-scoring game in Lucknow.

The five-times champions will be wary of South Africa, who smashed 428-5 in their opening win over Sri Lanka.

“When it’s a good wicket - which that looks like - most of the games have been 300 plus,” Cummins said.

“I haven’t had a look at it today, but last night it looked really good, really even. Maybe a bit of pace and bounce. We’ll see how it is tomorrow.”

Australia’s specialist spinner Adam Zampa went wicketless in the last game and gave away 53 runs from eight overs but Cummins said critics should not look too deeply into his form.

“I thought he bowled okay but it’s pretty hard defending 200 and trying to create something out of nothing. I’m sure he would be great out there,” Cummins said.

“Again, if you have a bit more of a total to bowl to, he’s one of our key guys.”

australia South Africa Marcus Stoinis ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Australia’s Stoinis in fray for World Cup clash with South Africa

Shamshad meets officials from World Bank, Morroco’s central bank

Intra-day update: rupee maintains its grip over US dollar, now below 280

Open-market: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

SIUT Trust looks to purchase Karachi’s Regent Plaza Hotel for Rs14.5bn

Qatar signs 27-year gas supply deal with France’s Total: state energy firm

SC Practice & Procedure Act: CJP says Parliament, SC can function simultaneously

Pakistan Refinery says it has achieved historic production in September

Sri Lanka’s talks with creditors ongoing, unaware of specific deals: IMF

Oil falls, investors mull possible conflict escalation

Massive hike in gas tariffs now seems inevitable

Read more stories