BAFL 38.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.31%)
BIPL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.94%)
DGKC 49.01 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.68%)
FABL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
FFL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 94.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.33%)
HUBC 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 5.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (8.1%)
LOTCHEM 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.87%)
MLCF 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
OGDC 96.06 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.67%)
PAEL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PIOC 97.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.36%)
PPL 75.20 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.83%)
PRL 16.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.98%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.26%)
SSGC 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.91%)
TELE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 89.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.61%)
UNITY 26.45 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.93%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,904 Increased By 29.3 (0.6%)
BR30 17,329 Increased By 135.1 (0.79%)
KSE100 48,400 Increased By 259.4 (0.54%)
KSE30 16,757 Increased By 107 (0.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei closes at two-week high as chips rally on dovish Fed tilt

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2023 12:31pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average closed at the highest level in two weeks on Wednesday as chip stocks led a rally on bets for a more dovish U.S. Federal Reserve.

The tech-heavy Nikkei ended the day up 0.6% at 31,936.51, building on Tuesday’s 2.4% surge. It had earlier pushed as high as 32,037.07, crossing the psychological 32,000 line for the first time since Oct. 2.

Chip-related shares comprised four of the six biggest percentage gainers, led by Lasertec’s 6.33% jump. Startup investor SoftBank Group was another notable member of the top six, rising 2.64%.

Japan’s Nikkei clocks best day in nine months on Wall Street gains, bargain hunting

However, looking stock by stock, the Nikkei’s performance was more mixed, with 86 of its 225 components rising versus 133 that fell, with six flat.

The broader Topix index finished down 0.19%, after flipping between small gains and losses through the session.

Overnight, the tech-focused Nasdaq led gains among Wall Street’s big three indexes, and the Philadephia SE Semiconductor Index advanced 1.3%.

Atlanta Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday the central bank did not need to raise borrowing costs any further, and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari followed with similar remarks later in the day.

Long-term Treasury yields, whose months-long surge had fuelled jitters across asset classes, continued their decline from the 16-year highs reached last week.

“For the time being, there’s a sense that U.S. yields have peaked out,” helping to lift sentiment, said Kazuo Kamitani, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

He said overseas factors are likely to be the market’s main drivers until the domestic earnings season picks up from the week after next.

The top losers on Wednesday were shippers, with an index of the shares tumbling 3.52%, as investors locked in profits following a surge to a two-week high in the previous session. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha was by far the Nikkei’s worst performer, slumping 6.1%.

Nikkei Japan’s Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s Nikkei closes at two-week high as chips rally on dovish Fed tilt

Intra-day update: rupee maintains its grip over US dollar, now below 280

Open-market: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

SC Practice & Procedure Act: Hearing resumes as AGP presents arguments

Employees of power sector entities: Nepra opposes free electricity, monetisation

IMF projects 2.5pc growth rate for Pakistan in FY24

Oil ticks up on lingering worries about supply disruptions

ECC forms core group on food inflation

Only core business of PIA to be offered: Fawad

Q2 FY24: Govt decides to borrow over Rs10trn

Pending case of a fertiliser co: IHC asks FBR to submit its cost of litigation

Read more stories