JI invites religious scholars to ‘Al-Aqsa March’

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq called on prominent religious scholars in Karachi, here on Tuesday, to participate in ‘Al-Aqsa Palestine March’ to be held on Sunday, October 15 to express solidarity with the people of Gaza, Palestine.

The JI supremo called on Mufti Taqi Usmani at Jamia Darul Aloom, Karachi and Maulana Muhammad Salman Banori, the administrator of Jamia Darul Aloom Alislamia, Binori Town, at his office.

JI Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Landhi Town Chairman Abdul Jameel, Jamiat Ittehad-e-Ulema Karachi President Maulana Abdul Waheed and JI Karachi Secretary Information Zahid Askari were accompanying the JI Pakistan Ameer.

Mufti Taqi Usmani and Maulana Muhammad Salman warmly welcomed the delegation at their respective seminaries and expressed unconditional support for the cause.

Haq also invited the scholars to the National Consultation Summit to be hosted by the JI in Islamabad on October 16 over the issue of Palestine.

Speaking on the occasion, Sirajul Haq said that the holy land of Palestine has been clutched by Israel and the illegal state of Israel has practically converted the Gaza strip into the largest jail in the known history of mankind.

Palestinians have been compelled to live under inhumane conditions and are facing ethnic cleansing as Israel control all the borders of Gaza, allowing less than needed essential goods to pass through the borders, he said.

Apart from besiege of Gaza, he continued, the United States backed Israel target civilian population in air strikes on every other day. The people of Palestine have opted for the path of resistance for their due right and to take last ditch effort to end the inhumane besiege.

Unfortunately, the Muslim block is unable to play its due role due to confusion over its strength, he said. He further said that Palestine has been a burning issue for over one billion Muslims in the world and it is the time to express solidarity with the Palestinian brothers and sisters.

He said that the Zionist regime in Israel know their opponents with a zero-one ratio as the then Israeli premier in 1976 had said that the real enemy of Israel is Pakistan, whereas Egyptian President Muhammad Morsi was not only ousted but rotten in jail just because of his pro-Palestinian policies and unfortunately he breathed his last in an Egyptian jail under the dictatorship of Sisi.

Mufti Taqi Usmani agreed that the entire Muslim world should express solidarity and stand by Palestinian people. He praised the resistance movement in Palestine and said that the issue of the holy land belongs to the entire Ummah.

JI Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on the occasion said that the Palestinian freedom fighters heavily damaged the narrative of those who recognized Israel on diplomatic level. He further said that the issue is a war between good and evil and it should not be taken as a conflict between two parties.

