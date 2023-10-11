Overseas Pakistanis: Progressive Group of LCCI urges govt. to set up authority

LAHORE: Progressive Group in the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has called upon the government to set up a dedicated authority which should work for the security and respect of the lives and properties of overseas Pakistanis.

There were over 9 million Pakistanis living abroad contributing to the national foreign exchange by sending remittances of billions of dollars every year thus playing their role in strengthening the national economy.

Progressive Group’s President Khalid Usman and Deputy Secretary Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer, who both are LCCI executive committee members in a joint statement issued here on Tuesday, said that such an authority should actively work to protect the rights of overseas Pakistanis. This includes ensuring their property and inheritance rights and safeguarding them from fraudulent activities or scams.

“Overseas Pakistanis often face security concerns when they visit or invest in Pakistan. An authority can collaborate with law enforcement agencies to provide enhanced security measures, reducing the risk of crime and ensuring their safety,” they added.

They said encouraging overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country can boost the economy. An authority can facilitate and promote investments, creating jobs and economic opportunities. He said such investors should be given a 10-year tax-holiday on setting up industries in the country.

Both were of the view that setting up a dedicated authority could streamline various services for overseas Pakistanis, such as visa processing, property registration, and legal assistance, making it easier for them to navigate bureaucratic processes.

Overseas Pakistanis may encounter legal disputes or conflicts related to property, business, or personal matters. An authority can provide a mechanism for dispute resolution, potentially reducing the burden on the judicial system.

They said engaging with the Pakistani Diaspora could have diplomatic and political advantages. Overseas Pakistanis could act as unofficial ambassadors, promoting Pakistan’s interests and contributing to the country’s soft power.

Advocating voting rights to overseas Pakistanis, Progressive Group leader said that such an authority could work to ensure that overseas Pakistanis have the opportunity to exercise their voting rights in a convenient and secure manner, thereby promoting civic engagement and democracy. They even went on to say that overseas Pakistanis could be allotted special seats in the Parliament.

Concluding his remarks, Khalid Usman and Ejaz Tanveer said establishing an authority dedicated to the security and respect of overseas Pakistanis could provide numerous benefits, not only for the overseas Pakistani community but also for Pakistan as a whole.

The headline of the article, originally published on October 11, 2023, stated ‘Overseas Pakistanis: LCCI urges govt to set up authority’. It has been rectified on October 13, 2023 to read as ‘Overseas Pakistanis: Progressive Group of LCCI urges govt. to set up authority’.

