BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
BIPL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.15%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.41%)
DFML 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.62%)
DGKC 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.6%)
FABL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.79%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
FFL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.56%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
HUBC 87.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (7.89%)
LOTCHEM 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.52%)
OGDC 95.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
PAEL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.1%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.09%)
PIOC 97.03 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.67%)
PPL 73.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.45%)
PRL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
SSGC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
TPLP 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 90.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.27%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.92%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,875 Increased By 58 (1.2%)
BR30 17,193 Increased By 161 (0.95%)
KSE100 48,140 Increased By 418.5 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,650 Increased By 146.1 (0.89%)
Iron ore hits 6-week lows as China demand concerns grow

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2023 03:10am

MANILA: Iron ore futures dipped to six-week lows on Tuesday, dragged lower by concerns about looming steel production cuts in China and uncertainty over the country’s struggling property sector.

Other steelmaking ingredients were also under heavy pressure from worries about Chinese demand, with both coking coal and coke sliding by more than 5%.

The most-traded January iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended morning trade 1.7% lower at 819 yuan ($112.40) per metric ton, having hit its weakest since Aug. 30 earlier in the session at 812.50 yuan.

The steelmaking ingredient’s benchmark November contract on the Singapore Exchange dropped as much as 2.6% to $109.45 per ton, its lowest also since Aug. 30.

“Sentiment remained downbeat amid a broader weakness in construction activity” in China, ANZ said in a note. “Unfavourable margins have also raised the prospect of steel production cuts during winter.” News highlighting the deepening property sector crisis in top steel producer China also kept traders cautious.

China’s largest private property developer, Country Garden Holdings, said it might not be able to meet all of its offshore payment obligations when due or within the relevant grace periods. Coking coal on the Dalian exchange sank 6%, while coke slumped 5.8%.

“We do expect the supply situation to improve and demand to ease as Chinese steel production moderates,” Westpac said in its monthly outlook for metallurgical coal.

Yuan iron ore property sector China Dalian Commodity Exchange

