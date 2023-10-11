BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
Oil prices down on easing concerns

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2023 03:10am

HOUSTON: Oil prices fell on Tuesday on easing concerns about potential supply disruptions from the battle between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas though traders remained watchful.

Brent crude was down 47 cents at $87.68 a barrel as of 11:35 CDT (1635 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 42 cents to $85.92 a barrel. Both benchmarks had fallen by more than $1 in earlier trade.

“Today it’s more like a ping pong game of fear-on, fear-off rather than trading on fundamentals,” said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group. Brent and WTI had surged more than $3.50 on Monday as the military clashes raised fears that the conflict could spread beyond Gaza.

Hamas launched the largest military assault on Israel in decades on Saturday, prompting the fiercest Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip in the 75-year history of its conflict with the Palestinians.

“After solid gains in the previous session of over 4% the oil markets have turned cautious with prices edging lower,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst with City Index.

“For now, the market seems to accept that oil flows will not be directly affected, with no proof that there will be a meaningful reduction in oil exports,” Cincotta said.

While Israel produces very little crude oil, markets worried that if the conflict escalates it could hurt Middle East supply and worsen an expected deficit for the rest of the year. Israel’s port of Ashkelon and its oil terminal have been shut in the wake of the conflict, sources said on Monday. US officials have pointed fingers at Iran as being involved in the Hamas attack on Israel, but credible evidence of the Islamic Republic’s role has yet to appear.

