BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
BIPL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.15%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.41%)
DFML 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.62%)
DGKC 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.6%)
FABL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.79%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
FFL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.56%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
HUBC 87.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (7.89%)
LOTCHEM 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.52%)
OGDC 95.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
PAEL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.1%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.09%)
PIOC 97.03 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.67%)
PPL 73.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.45%)
PRL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
SSGC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
TPLP 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 90.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.27%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.92%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,875 Increased By 58 (1.2%)
BR30 17,193 Increased By 161 (0.95%)
KSE100 48,140 Increased By 418.5 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,650 Increased By 146.1 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2023-10-11

Yellen urges more IMF, WB reforms for climate fight

AFP Published 11 Oct, 2023 03:10am

BENGUERIR (Morocco): US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday she backed efforts to boost the lending firepower of the IMF and World Bank to combat poverty and climate change.

Speaking on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank annual meetings in Morocco, Yellen said the global lending system had already changed over time to face new challenges. “It must change again to meet the urgent global challenges of our time,” she said in a speech at Mohammed VI Polytechnic University in Ben Guerir, north of Marrakesh. Yellen said the World Bank’s board of governors will endorse at this week’s meetings in Marrakesh a new vision to “end poverty on a livable planet” — words used by World Bank President Ajay Banga.

“It has become common sense that addressing climate change and other global challenges is key to achieving development,” she said. She said bank governors this week would endorse measures aimed at raising its lending capacity. Banga has vowed to “fix the plumbing” at the bank, saying it was “dysfunctional”.

He has said that changes to the institution’s balance sheet could add as much as $125 billion in extra lending capacity. These reforms and other measures by regional development banks would add a total of at least $200 billion in funding capacity, Yellen said.

But she added that the World Bank also needs a “cultural change to accelerate private sector mobilisation”. She warned that financing from multilateral development banks (MDBs) alone will not be enough to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, which include eradicating hunger and poverty.

World Bank IMF climate change Janet Yellen

Comments

1000 characters

Yellen urges more IMF, WB reforms for climate fight

Employees of power sector entities: Nepra opposes free electricity, monetisation

IMF projects 2.5pc growth rate

ECC forms core group on food inflation

Only core business of PIA to be offered: Fawad

Sept workers’ remittances up 5pc to $2.206bn MoM

Q2 FY24: Govt decides to borrow over Rs10trn

Pending case of a fertiliser co: IHC asks FBR to submit its cost of litigation

Benami transactions, misuse of taxpayers’ CNICs: FTO directs FBR to investigate cases

IBIS: SIFC seeks timelines for installation of telemetry system

President for elections in free, fair, transparent manner

Read more stories