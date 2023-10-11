BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 11 Oct, 2023 03:10am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (October 10, 2023).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)         277.00    280.00   UK POUND            337.00   343.00
SAUDIA RIYAL        73.20     74.00   AUD $               175.50   180.00
UAE DIRHAM          75.50     76.30   CAD $               201.50   206.00
EURO               290.50    296.00   CHINESE YUAN         38.00     43.0
=========================================================================

