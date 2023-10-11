KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (October 10, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 277.00 280.00 UK POUND 337.00 343.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 73.20 74.00 AUD $ 175.50 180.00
UAE DIRHAM 75.50 76.30 CAD $ 201.50 206.00
EURO 290.50 296.00 CHINESE YUAN 38.00 43.0
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
