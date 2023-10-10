BAFL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
BIPL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.15%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.41%)
DFML 16.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.62%)
DGKC 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.6%)
FABL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.79%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.08%)
FFL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.56%)
HBL 94.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.06%)
HUBC 87.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KEL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (7.89%)
LOTCHEM 27.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.52%)
OGDC 95.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
PAEL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.1%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.09%)
PIOC 97.03 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (2.67%)
PPL 73.93 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.45%)
PRL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
SSGC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TELE 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.21%)
TPLP 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 90.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.27%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.92%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,875 Increased By 58 (1.2%)
BR30 17,193 Increased By 161 (0.95%)
KSE100 48,140 Increased By 418.5 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,650 Increased By 146.1 (0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin says violence in Israel and Palestine shows US failure in Middle East

Reuters Published October 10, 2023 Updated October 10, 2023 06:54pm

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said the surge of violence between Israel and the Palestinians showed the failure of US policy, which he said had sought to monopolise negotiations while ignoring Palestinian interests.

“I think that many people will agree with me that this is a vivid example of the failure of United States policy in the Middle East,” Putin told visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

Putin said the United States had sought to “monopolise” international efforts at forging peace in the region, and accused Washington of neglecting to seek compromises that would be acceptable to each side.

The United States, Putin said, had ignored the interests of Palestinians, including the need for an independent Palestinian state. The Palestinians want a state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip with East Jerusalem as its capital – all territory captured by Israel in the 1967 war.

The Kremlin earlier said it was in touch with both sides and would seek to play a role in resolving the conflict between them.

Israel Vladimir Putin Russia Palestine Palestine Israel conflict Israel Palestine

Comments

1000 characters

Putin says violence in Israel and Palestine shows US failure in Middle East

Rupee extends winning streak against US dollar in inter-bank market

Open-market: rupee maintains positive trajectory against US dollar

UN rights chief condemns illegal Israeli ‘siege’ of Gaza

PBC calls for investigation after Pakistan’s exports to China ‘underreported by $594mn’

After one-month hiatus, gold price per tola opens Rs15,500 lower in Pakistan

Habib Metropolitan Bank says it will establish wholly-owned EC

Mendis, Samarawickrama hit tons as Sri Lanka make 344-9 against Pakistan

Practice & Procedure Act: Supreme Court adjourns hearing till tomorrow

Oil slips on investor caution as market watches Middle East turmoil

IMF keeps 2023 global growth outlook unchanged as regions diverge

Read more stories