BAFL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.02%)
BIPL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.15%)
BOP 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.79%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
DFML 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.37%)
DGKC 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.47%)
FABL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.13%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
GGL 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.24%)
HBL 93.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
HUBC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KEL 2.47 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (8.33%)
LOTCHEM 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
MLCF 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.52%)
OGDC 95.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PAEL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.1%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
PIOC 97.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.74%)
PPL 73.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.34%)
PRL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.13%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
SSGC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TELE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
TPLP 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 90.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.24%)
UNITY 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.72%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 4,876 Increased By 59.3 (1.23%)
BR30 17,210 Increased By 177.8 (1.04%)
KSE100 48,140 Increased By 418.5 (0.88%)
KSE30 16,650 Increased By 146.1 (0.89%)
World

UN says nearly 200,000 displaced in Gaza, water shortages expected

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2023 02:47pm

GENEVA: The United Nations humanitarian office said on Tuesday that nearly 200,000 people or nearly a tenth of the population, have fled their homes in Gaza since the start of hostilities and is poised for shortages of water and electricity due to a blockade.

“Displacement has escalated dramatically across the Gaza strip, reaching more than 187,500 people since Saturday. Most are taking shelter in schools,” Jens Laerke, OCHA spokesperson, told a Geneva briefing, saying further displacement was expected as clashes continue.

Around 1,500 bodies of Hamas members found in Israel: army

A World Health Organization spokesperson said it had reported 13 attacks on health facilities in the Gaza strip since the weekend and said that its medical supplies stored there had already been used up.

Gaza Palestine Israel conflict Gaza Strip Israel Palestine

