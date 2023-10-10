BAFL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.28%)
Around 1,500 bodies of Hamas members found in Israel: army

AFP Published 10 Oct, 2023 11:42am

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Around 1,500 bodies of Hamas members have been found in Israel around the Gaza Strip, the army said Tuesday, as it attacked the Palestinian enclave with air strikes.

“Approximately 1,500 bodies of Hamas members were found in Israel around the Gaza Strip,” military spokesman Richard Hecht told reporters, adding that security forces had “more or less restored control over the border” with Gaza.

“Since last night we know that no one came in .. but infiltrations can still happen.”

The army had “nearly completed” evacuation of all the communities around the border, he added.

Israel on war footing, Hamas threatens to kill captives

Hecht said the military had deployed 35 battalions to the border area.

“We are building infrastructure for future operations,” he said.

Israel is reeling after Hamas stormed the border fence under a barrage of rocket fire on Saturday morning and killed more than 900 people inside Israel.

Israel is now carrying out a massive air and artillery bombardment of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip that has so far killed at least 687 people in the coastal enclave.

Before dawn on Tuesday, the Israeli military struck what it said were Hamas targets in Gaza, especially in the Rimal neighbourhood and in the southern city of Khan Yunis.

SantaC Oct 10, 2023 12:07pm
Occupation of Palestine must end!
