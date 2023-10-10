‘Send teachers on deputation back to their parent departments’, orders Senate panel

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training, on Monday, categorically, directed to send all the teaching staff on deputation holding administrative assignments in the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to their parent departments with immediate effect.

The committee that met on Monday under the chairmanship of Senator Irfanul Haq Siddiqui here at the Parliament House, unanimously, recommended sending all the employees back to their parent departments who were initially recruited as teachers and holding administrative posts at various ministries.

The committee debated that all such employees are politically powerful, blue-eyed individuals and do not like to render their services as teachers; therefore, they have managed to be posted on various administrative post through influence. The committee observed that this practice is badly affecting the quality of education.

Chairman Committee Senator Irfan Siddiqui concluded that all the teachers on deputation be sent back to their respective educational institutes immediately.

The caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi, agreed with this viewpoint and assured the committee that immediate action will take place on committee recommendations.

The committee also discussed at length the progress on the extension of time and details of proceedings of the Ministerial Committee constituted under Dr Niaz Ahmed, Vice Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University for regularisation of daily wagers teachers and increase in their salaries.

The minister said that the list of employees recommended by the FPSC will be issued appointment letters within this week.

Similarly, the matter regarding daily wagers will be discussed in the same committee to permanently resolve this long-standing issue and the report in this regard will be submitted to the committee by 13th October 2023.

The committee was told that since the salary of daily wagers is being enhanced as per committee recommendations from Rs25,000 to 32,000 per month, the case is under AGPRs consideration, on which, the chairman committee directed the director general FDE to make sure that the salaries are paid immediately at the previous rates and the enhanced amount may be paid once the budget is approved.

The chairman committee Senator Irfan Siddiqui asked the HEC officials to invite the representatives of affected daily wagers to have their viewpoint.

The committee also discussed in detail, the report on re-initiating summary for the National Technology Council Act and Service Structure of technologist. The chairman committee strictly inquired as to why the act is pending before the ministry for seven months.

It was stated by the HEC representative that the committee constituted to look into this matter has been officially notified as directed by the Senate Committee in its last meeting and sought time to finalise the recommendations. It was also apprised that the act has been returned from the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) with certain observations.

The committee chair directed to finalise the report on the matter and submit it within 15 days.

The meeting was attended by Senator Prof Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, Fawzia Arshad, Engr Rukhsana Zuberi, Molvi Faiz Muhammad, and Senator Falak Naz.

The Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi, and senior officials of related departments were also in attendance.

