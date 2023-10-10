CM orders timely completion of development projects

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has emphatically instructed the timely completion of development projects, underscoring a commitment to public convenience.

Chairing a meeting at his office, to review the progress of development schemes, the chief minister stressed the unequivocal intolerance for any delays in developmental projects. Furthermore, he directed to start the CBD project in Rawalpindi soon.

Commissioner/director general LDA and CEO CBD briefed about the progress of the developmental schemes. During the briefing, it was disclosed that 83% of the Akbar Chowk flyovers project and 71% of the Nawaz Sharif Interchange Bedian Road underpass project have been completed. Similarly, the Shahdara flyovers project’s bridges, now at 90% completion, are expected to be open to traffic later this month.

Moreover, acting upon the special directives of caretaker CM Punjab, significant enhancements are set to be made at Services Hospital.

An intensive care unit will be constructed on the ground floor, while administrative offices, including the office of the Medical Superintendent (MS), will be relocated to the basement. This ambitious upgrade is projected to incur an investment of Rs 4 billion.

During his visit to Services Hospital today, the CM set forth a challenge complete the upgrade within 90 days. He urged swift action, instructing that the ground and other floors be swiftly vacated to kick start the transformation on October 16. Work will proceed round the clock in three shifts.

The CM issued clear directives to both the Secretary Health and the Secretary Communication and Works to execute the upgrade plan. He also inspected SIMS Lab and also scrutinized the facilities for medical tests. He expressed dissatisfaction over the apparent inadequacies, noting that the revenue generated by the lab was minimal.

In the emergency block, the CM conducted a thorough assessment of patient facilities. He ordered to install a new lift for the emergency block and said that the seams in the roofs should also be fixed permanently during the up-gradation.

