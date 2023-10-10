PPP concerned over not listing 10m women in electoral rolls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has expressed concerns over the missing of around 10 million women from the electoral rolls and called for immediate measures to address the pressing issue.

The PPP’s concerns were expressed by Malaika Raza, General Secretary of the Human Rights Cell of PPP, in a statement on Monday, saying that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has pointed out that over 10 million women have no CNIC and are thus, disenfranchised.

“The ECP claims that the situation has improved from the last elections when 11 million women were disenfranchised due to not having CNIC. This situation is a matter of serious concern and urgent action is needed to address this pressing issue,” she said.

She urged the ECP, the caretaker government, and all political parties to join forces and provide support to ensure the inclusion of these women in the electoral rolls. She emphasized the need for a concrete policy that would facilitate their registration and enable their participation in the democratic process.

She said that it has come to our attention that many of these women lack basic identification documents such as identity cards and even bank accounts. This lack of official identification hinders their overall growth and development, as it restricts their access to various essential services and opportunities. By prioritizing the right to identity cards and financial inclusion, we can guarantee that every woman's voice is heard and counted in the upcoming elections.

Raza stressed the importance of collective efforts in creating a more inclusive society and said, "We cannot ignore the fact that millions of women are being denied their right to vote due to bureaucratic barriers and a lack of assistance. It is the responsibility of the government, Election Commission, and political parties to work together to rectify this issue and ensure that no woman is left behind."

The PPP Human Rights Cell supports measures to address this critical issue and calls upon relevant authorities to take immediate action. It is essential to empower these women by assisting them in obtaining necessary identification documents and facilitating their registration on the electoral rolls, she added.

