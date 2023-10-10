BAFL 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
Alkhidmat Foundation secures top honors in ‘Height Rescue Challenge'

Recorder Report Published 10 Oct, 2023 06:19am

LAHORE: In a remarkable achievement, Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan clinched the first position in the 'Height Rescue Challenge' during the 12th National Rescue Challenge, an event organized by Rescue 1122.

The competition witnessed the participation of 19 rescue teams from various regions, including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, as well as representatives from the Police, NGOs, and Universities. Additionally, international delegations from Turkey, Palestine, Oman, and Sri Lanka graced the event's closing ceremony.

Led by the adept management of Asif Jamal, Manager of Alkhidmat Disaster Management Program, the 18-member team from Alkhidmat Foundation showcased their prowess in diverse rescue categories, including height rescue, deep well rescue, water rescue, swimming, trauma, and medical emergency. Competing against senior instructors and experts, the team demonstrated their skills against specified targets and international standards of emergency response.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Secretary Emergency Services Punjab, extended gratitude to Alkhidmat Foundation and other participating teams. He emphasized that the National Rescue Challenge aims to enhance emergency cooperation among services across the nation, establishing uniform standards for emergency responses.

Dr. Naseer believes that such competitions contribute to elevating the professional skills of rescuers, equipping them to effectively address challenges in emergencies and disasters.

Syed Ihsanullah Waqas, Vice President of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, expressed pride in the organization's Disaster Management Program, which stands as a hallmark of their commitment to aiding communities during sudden calamities and accidents in Pakistan. He acknowledged the frontline role played by Alkhidmat Foundation's rescuers and volunteers in assisting distressed individuals.

Waqas emphasized the pressing need for such programs, especially in the face of the adverse impacts of climate change in Pakistan and around the world. He believes that organizing events for rescuers is crucial, as it enhances coordination and builds the professional capacity of emergency services across all provinces in the country.

Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan remains dedicated to its mission of contributing to the welfare of society and bolstering the nation's resilience in the face of emergencies and disasters.

Alkhidmat Foundation 12th National Rescue Challenge Height Rescue Challenge

