Ukraine's Zelenskiy: 'It is in Russia's interests to inflame war' in Middle East

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that it was in Russia's interests to stoke war in the Middle East to weaken global unity.

"Based on available information -- very clear information -- it is in Russia's interests to inflame war in the Middle East to create a new source of pain and suffering that would weaken global unity, create divisions and help Russia in undermining freedom in Europe," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Zelenskiy said Russians propagandists were "gloating" at developments and that Iran, which he described as Moscow's ally, was openly supporting those attacking Israel.

Zelensky expresses ‘solidarity’ in call with Netanyahu

"All of this poses a much greater threat than the world currently perceives," Zelenskiy said.

"And we know how to counter this threat. We are preparing the necessary measures. Most importantly, we are advocating for the necessity of maximum global unity."

Zelenskiy, in a call on Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said Ukraine was in "solidarity with Israel, which is enduring a brazen, large-scale attack".