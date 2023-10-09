BAFL 38.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
CNERGY 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
DFML 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
DGKC 47.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FABL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
FCCL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
FFL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.43%)
GGL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.16%)
HBL 93.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.29%)
HUBC 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.08%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.65%)
MLCF 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
OGDC 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.2%)
PAEL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.97%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PIOC 94.15 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.69%)
PPL 73.72 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.08%)
PRL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
SSGC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.78%)
TPLP 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.21%)
TRG 89.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.59%)
UNITY 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
BR100 4,819 Increased By 35.3 (0.74%)
BR30 17,041 Increased By 92.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,722 Increased By 228.2 (0.48%)
KSE30 16,504 Increased By 129.6 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares decline as Middle East conflict spooks investors

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2023 04:51pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell on Monday, dragged by a surge in oil prices due to a military conflict in the Middle East and higher U.S. interest rate concerns.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.72% lower at 19,512.35, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.73% to 65,512.39.

All the 13 major sectoral indexes logged losses. High weightage banks and oil & gas lost over 1% each while public sector banks shed 3.09%.

“There is a prevailing concern within global financial markets regarding potential protracted conflict between Israel and Hamas,” Jayden Ong, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at Vantage said, adding that rising crude prices could contribute to elevated inflation.

The more domestically focussed small- and mid-caps underperformed the blue-chips, losing between 1.3% and 1.8%.

“We find better value in top large-cap stocks and expect them to outperform small- and mid-caps,” analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities wrote in a note. “The current euphoria in mid- and small-cap stocks may fade over time and the valuations will realign with their fundamentals.”

Oil prices rose following a military conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. Rise in oil prices is a negative for importers of the commodity, like India.

Among individual stocks, Adani Ports And Economic Zone fell 4.90% on worries of a possible escalation of the conflict in Israel, where the company owns a major port.

Oil refiners like Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp lost over 2% each, on the rise in oil prices.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares decline as Middle East conflict spooks investors

More than 123,000 people displaced in the Gaza Strip: UN

Open-market: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Cipher case: Imran, Qureshi to be indicted on October 17

Oil prices jump as Middle East turmoil roils markets

Supreme Court resumes Practice and Procedure Act 2023 hearing

High financial charges, costs: profit of Pakistan’s listed textile sector plunges 24% in FY23

Pakistan’s Symmetry Group says it has inked deal with US tech company

Mari Petroleum successfully drills appraisal well in Sindh

Deaths pass 1,100 as Israel retaliates with airstrikes

Top diplomat Wang hopes US, China can ‘rationally’ manage differences

Read more stories