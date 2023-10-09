BAFL 38.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Russia’s Lavrov and Arab League chief call for end to fighting in Israel

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2023 02:48pm

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called for a swift end to fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian Hamas group on Monday during talks in Moscow with Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

Russia and the Arab League can help halt the bloodshed in Israel and the Palestinian Territories, Lavrov added.

Iran calls for emergency OIC meeting as Israel battles Hamas

Gheit also called for an end to the fighting but said such violence would continue as long as the Palestinian problem remained unsolved.

