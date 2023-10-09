BAFL 38.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.09%)
BOP 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.89%)
DFML 16.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
DGKC 47.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
FABL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
FCCL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.19%)
GGL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.16%)
HUBC 86.85 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.9%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
KEL 2.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 31.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
OGDC 95.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
PAEL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
PIOC 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.35%)
PPL 73.89 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.32%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.77%)
SSGC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TELE 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.19%)
TPLP 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
TRG 89.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
UNITY 24.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 4,814 Increased By 30.3 (0.63%)
BR30 17,034 Increased By 85.4 (0.5%)
KSE100 47,686 Increased By 192.4 (0.41%)
KSE30 16,490 Increased By 116 (0.71%)
FTSE 100 bucks global weakness as oil prices jump on Middle East conflict

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2023 01:05pm

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 rose on Monday as oil prices jumped more than 2% due to the ongoing military clashes between Israeli and Hamas forces, while shares of embattled Metro Bank gained after announcing a capital raise.

The main FTSE 100 index rose 0.2% by 0702 GMT, while the FTSE 250 index fell 0.1%.

Palestinian Hamas group on Saturday launched the largest military assault on Israel in decades, killing hundreds of Israelis and triggering a wave of retaliatory Israeli air strikes on Gaza that have also killed hundreds of people.

The spiralling violence threatened to start a major new war in the Middle East, sending oil prices higher and boosting the demand for safe-haven assets like Treasuries and gold.

Precious metal miners gained 0.6% while the heavyweight energy sector added 2.9%.

Aerospace and defence stocks added 1.2%.

UK FTSE 100 holds gains after US payrolls data

In corporate news, Metro Bank announced a 325 million pound ($396.5 million) capital raise and 600 million pound debt refinancing on Sunday, giving majority shareholder control to its biggest investor - Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski.

Shares of the mid-sized lender surged over 19%. Croda International plunged 9% after the speciality chemicals group cut its annual profit forecast, due to destocking and weak demand.

FTSE 100 Metro Bank

