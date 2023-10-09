BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from October 7 and October 8, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Cheap power during winter months: Package for industry on the cards
- IMF, World Bank meetings: Shamshad-led team leaves for Morocco
- Terrorist killed in North Waziristan’s Razmak: ISPR
- Nawaz Sharif to return on Oct 21, steer country out of crisis: Maryam
- OIC condemns continuing Israeli military aggression against Palestinians
- Nawaz Sharif did not flee country illegally: Solangi
- Israel-Palestine escalation: Pakistan says ‘closely monitoring’ situation
- Pakistan eyes cotton output of 12mn bales this year, says caretaker minister
- UN agencies appeal to Pakistan to continue protecting vulnerable Afghans
- Admiral Naveed Ashraf assumes charge as new naval chief
