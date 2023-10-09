Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Cheap power during winter months: Package for industry on the cards

IMF, World Bank meetings: Shamshad-led team leaves for Morocco

Terrorist killed in North Waziristan’s Razmak: ISPR

Nawaz Sharif to return on Oct 21, steer country out of crisis: Maryam

OIC condemns continuing Israeli military aggression against Palestinians

Nawaz Sharif did not flee country illegally: Solangi

Israel-Palestine escalation: Pakistan says ‘closely monitoring’ situation

Pakistan eyes cotton output of 12mn bales this year, says caretaker minister

UN agencies appeal to Pakistan to continue protecting vulnerable Afghans

Admiral Naveed Ashraf assumes charge as new naval chief

