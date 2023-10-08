BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.66%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.44%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.82%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
HBL 94.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.62%)
HUBC 84.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.4%)
PAEL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
PIOC 91.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PPL 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.18%)
PRL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.21%)
UNITY 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 16,949 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif to return on Oct 21, steer country out of crisis: Maryam

BR Web Desk Published October 8, 2023

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday that Nawaz Sharif would return on October 21 and steer the country out of crisis.

She made these remarks while addressing a public gathering in Lahore.

“Nawaz Sharif has always worked for the betterment of the people, and the country was progressing under his rule,” she said.

Maryam counted the feats of Nawaz Sharif when he was prime minister in 2017. She pointed out that the Health Card programme, now administered by “someone else”, was initially initiated by Nawaz Sharif.

“Nawaz Sharif took steps to control inflation. Now the people have been hit hard by the rising inflation as they do not know to either deposit their electricity bills or buy medicines for them,” she questioned.

She lauded the local leadership for organising a “successful power show”.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz condemnedIsraeli attacks on Gaza and expressed solidarity with the Palestinians.

In a statement, Maryam said the Palestinians were fighting for their right to freedom against the illegal Israeli forces’ occupation.

“The Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories must be condemned with full force. The current disarray situation in the Middle East was caused by illegal Israeli-occupied forces,” she stated, adding that both India and Israel were responsible for genocides and state terrorism in Jammu Kashmir and the Palestinian territories.

Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz PMLN

Comments

1000 characters

Nawaz Sharif to return on Oct 21, steer country out of crisis: Maryam

First petrochemical policy getting final touches

World community must act to end hostilities: FO

OIC condemns continuing Israeli military aggression against Palestinians

Imports from China, South Korea: Customs’ values on woven, non-woven material enhanced

Terrorist killed in North Waziristan’s Razmak: ISPR

Nawaz Sharif did not flee country illegally: Solangi

Human capital investment: WB rates $200m KP project progress unsatisfactory

Afghanistan earthquakes kill 2,053, Taliban says, as death toll spikes

$250m RISE-II loan: Negotiations with AIIB next week likely

Read more stories