Nawaz Sharif to return on Oct 21, steer country out of crisis: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday that Nawaz Sharif would return on October 21 and steer the country out of crisis.

She made these remarks while addressing a public gathering in Lahore.

“Nawaz Sharif has always worked for the betterment of the people, and the country was progressing under his rule,” she said.

Maryam counted the feats of Nawaz Sharif when he was prime minister in 2017. She pointed out that the Health Card programme, now administered by “someone else”, was initially initiated by Nawaz Sharif.

“Nawaz Sharif took steps to control inflation. Now the people have been hit hard by the rising inflation as they do not know to either deposit their electricity bills or buy medicines for them,” she questioned.

She lauded the local leadership for organising a “successful power show”.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz condemnedIsraeli attacks on Gaza and expressed solidarity with the Palestinians.

In a statement, Maryam said the Palestinians were fighting for their right to freedom against the illegal Israeli forces’ occupation.

“The Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories must be condemned with full force. The current disarray situation in the Middle East was caused by illegal Israeli-occupied forces,” she stated, adding that both India and Israel were responsible for genocides and state terrorism in Jammu Kashmir and the Palestinian territories.