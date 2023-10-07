Admiral Naveed Ashraf assumes charge as new naval chief

Admiral Naveed Ashraf took charge on Saturday as the 23rd Naval Chief.

Outgoing Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi handed over the command to the new naval chief at the change of command ceremony in Islamabad.

In his address, the outgoing naval chief said that the Pakistan Navy stands as a strong and vital arm of the country’s armed forces capable of protecting its maritime frontiers.

“Pakistan believes in collaboration when it comes to maritime security,” he said.

He also congratulated the new chief, saying that Admiral Ashraf has a distinguished career, studded with notable achievements. He was confident that Admiral Naveed Ashraf will prove to be an able and worthy successor who will lead the navy to new heights.

Vice Admiral Naveed was appointed as the navy chief on October 3.

He got commission in the Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1989. and is a graduate of National Defense University Islamabad, US Naval War College and UK’s Royal College of Defense Studies.

Vice Admiral Ashraf has vast experience of working in key command and staff positions. He was serving as the Chief of Staff at the Naval Headquarters.

In recognition of his exceptional professional services and valiance, he was awarded with Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Basalat.